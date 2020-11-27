Share:

KHANEWAL - Environment Protection Department (EPD) has so far sealed 20 old technology brick kilns and eleven (11) industrial units in Khanewal district for the prevention of smog. FIRs have been got registered against fifteen owners of violating brick kilns and industrial units, said by officials in a meeting of anti-smog committee chaired by additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Ikram Malik here on Thursday. Officials of EPD, agriculture and regional transport authority gave briefing to ADCR on steps taken so far for the prevention of smog. Agriculture officials said that FIRs have also been got registered against 116 farmers on burning of crop despite of prohibition. Moreover, 94 vehicles were impounded and another 370 were Challaned and overall fine worth Rs 397,000 was recovered. ADCR ordered officials to further intensified the crackdown against violators and added that no brick kiln employing old technology should remain operational till Dec 31.