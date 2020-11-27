Share:

Rawalpindi - Six people including two women died of COVID-19 in different hospitals of city in last 24 hours, informed district government spokesperson on Thursday.

Those who died have been identified as Sonia (37), Farzana (53), Javed (63), Muhammad Bashir (80), Ghulam Muhammad (75) and Mehroof (56), she said.

Moreover, a total of 166 coronavirus confirmed patients have landed in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU), Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and other private hospitals, she mentioned.

Of 166, 148 hail from Rawalpindi district while 18 belong to other districts.

She added that 48 COVID-19 patients have been reported in Potohar Town and 37 in Cantt and garrison while other 41 patients were in Rawal Town.

She told media that some 40 coronavirus patients are under treatment in HFH and 31 are admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH). The doctors are providing medical treatment to four patients in Hearts International Hospital and seven in Red Crescent Hospital. “A total of 49 coronavirus patients are admitted in RIU,” she added. So far, a total of 9833 COVID-19 confirmed patients have been reported in Rawalpindi district while 8271 were discharged from hospitals after cure by the doctors.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq, in a statement, directed the officers concerned to ensure implementation of SOPs so that the virus could be defeated like before.