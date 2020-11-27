Share:

LARKANA - 9th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Major Mujahid Mirani recipient of Sitar-e-Jurrat was observed in Naudero city (Larkana), on Thursday.

Quraan khawani was held at the grave of Shaheed Major and attended by family members, relatives and citizens. The participants recited the Holy Quran and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul. They also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Muslims.

Principal Cadet College Larkana Brig (retd) Ghulam Raza Awan and cadets of Cadet College Larkana placed floral wreaths on his grave.

Principal Cadet College Larkana Brig (retd) Ghulam Raza Awan, teachers and cadets of Cadet College Larkana presented salute to the martyr of the country and hoisted national flag on the grave of Shaheed Major Mujahid Mirani.

The mother and brothers of Shaheed Major also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Major Mujahid Mirani was martyred on 25th and 26th November 2011 night at Salala Check Post during the performing his duty as Company Commander.