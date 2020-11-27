Share:

As the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reunites, Shah Mehmood Qureshi looks all set to discuss the Kashmir issue for the first time since India repealed the region’s special status and has been occupying the region illegally at the Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting. The OIC has always been one of the major platforms through which Pakistan has attempted to incur change, especially in regards to Kashmir, and this time is no different.

Throughout the course of decades, the IOC has been debating on Kashmir, ultimately settling on the decision that it would be best to follow the directive on the UN Security Council. However, this year, Pakistan’s aim is to highlight the atrocities being committed in a region that has been subjugated by Indian forces that have stripped it of its identity as well. If those who are closest to our foreign policy trajectory are aligned with our views, then the case for the Kashmiri people becomes that much stronger. As such, it is imperative for our Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to the support of the Middle Eastern and Muslim countries that are in attendance for the meeting.

The commitment of the IOC to keep the Kashmir dispute on a global radar is evident through the creation of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, which met in June of this year. The outcome of the meeting was a united call for India to withdraw from the region and abstain from committing any more human rights violations as well. If the same kind of support is extended to Pakistan in this OIC meeting as well, there is no doubt that India will be subjected to immense pressure.

Considering that we have been demanding a meeting of the OIC, we must make the most out of this opportunity. This is the perfect platform to address the plight of the Kashmiri population amongst those who are the closest to the conflict.