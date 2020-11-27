Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser yesterday said any attempt of aggression against Saudi Arabia would be considered aggression against Pakistan. “Both brotherly countries are tied in bonds of religion, culture and history and parliamentary engagement to bring Pakistan and Saudi Arabia closer,” said in a meeting with Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saad Al-Maliki. Bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. Acknowledging the assistance Saudi Arabia has been extending to Pakistan, the speaker said that Saudi Arabia has always been a generous supporter of social development in Pakistan.

The speaker said that Muslim Ummah was presently confronted with issues for which solidarity was an important need of the hour. He said that growing Islamophobia in the West was also a great challenge for which joint strategy be devised to tackle this issue, besides brining out the true image of the religion of peace.

Talking about Pakistan’s desire of having cordial relations with all neighboring countries, the speaker said that Pakistan believes in resolving all outstanding issues through dialogue. He said that Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan were strengthening and would usher in development and prosperity in both the countries. The speaker welcomed the recent contact between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Referring to the parliamentary relations between National Assembly and Saudi Shura Council, the speaker said that exchange of delegations would play an important role in strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries. Mentioning the vast economic opportunities between two countries, the speaker said that bilateral cooperation in economic sectors would be mutually beneficial. He asked the Ambassador to take up issue with his government for according concessions to Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia who were currently facing immense issue due to revision in labour laws. He also thanked Saudi Government for releasing Pakistanis jailed in Saudi Arabia on petty crimes. The Speaker also reiterated his invitations to Chairman Saudi Shoora Council and Imam-e-Kaaba to visit Pakistan at their earlier convenience.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saad Al-Maliki said that Saudi Arabia also attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with Pakistan and considers it a sincere friend and brother. He said that the friendship between the two countries is getting stronger with each passing day. He assured the Speaker that Saudi Arabia would continue its cooperation in all sectors in Pakistan. He said that Pakistani expatriates living in Saudi Arabia are playing an important role in the development of Saudi Arabia. He assured that the new Labor Laws would facilitate immigrants working in Saudi Arabia. He assured the Speaker that he would convey his invitations to Chairman Saudi Shoora Council and Imam-e-Kaaba.