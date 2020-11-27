Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the PTI regime has doubled allocation for giving scholarships to shining students from religious minorities. He was speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony for distribution of scholarships among religious minorities at St Anthony’s Church on Thursday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sardar Mahender Pal Singh, MPA Haroon Imran Gill, Bishop Sabastian Shaw, Bishop Irfan Jamil, Secretary Human Rights Nadeem-ur-Rehman and Head of Youth Development Foundation Shahid Rehmat were also present.

Ejaz Alam said that grant for scholarships was Rs25 million which has now been increased to Rs 50 million.

Efforts are being made to increase the scholarship grant to Rs100 million. He said that all religious festivals are being celebrated at the official level. He said that the PTI government has taken many historical steps for religious minorities, such as allocation of special quotas in the higher education sector. He said that distribution of scholarships had been made possible three times in two years.

He said that the government was using all available resources to promote religious tourism. He said the government had made possible marriage registration of religious minorities in NADRA. He said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would resolve all the problems facing religious minorities.