Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima’s rendition Allay, released on Thursday, has taken the internet by storm.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to the Sindhi traditions and culture, the Rock star Ali Zafar is back alongside little singer Urooj Fatima and rapper Abid Brohi, with their rendition of renowned Sindhi Song Allay [Munja Mar Wara.] And as Ali’s other vocals, the song is garnering massive praises and views.

Ali Zafar, after Laila-O-Laila for ‘beautiful’ Balochistan, is back with “Allay” to highlight and promote the rich Sindhi indigenous culture.

He turned to Instagram and shared the song.

Ali Zafar wrote, “PRESENTING: Allay (Munja Mar Wara) For the love of Sindh, my Sindhi brothers & sisters and the Artisans of Ajrak who deserve their due credit.”