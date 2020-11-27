Share:

ISLAMABAD - Anoushay Abbasi is a Pakistani television actress, model and former VJ. She started her career as a child artist at PTV and worked as VJ on MTV Pakistan, Aag TV and Geo TV. In her acting career, she is widely known for her leading roles in the television series MeraSaaein 2 (2012), MeriSaheliMeriHumjoli (2012), TooteyHuwey Per (2013), Nanhi (2013), Pyarey Afzal (2013), Malika-e Aliya (2014), Bhanwar (2014), and Malika-e-Aliya Season 2 (2015). Recently, she got the chance to celebrate her birthday and posted the beautiful pictures on social media. She looks lovely and happy.