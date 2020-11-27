Share:

Australia - Australia's defence forces have sent notices of likely dismissal to 10 Special Forces soldiers following last week's damning report on the murder of 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners. They are suspected of being accessories or witnesses to the killings, or of being dishonest in testifying. Two more soldiers are reported to have been sacked already. They are reported by Australian media to have been witnesses to the killing of an Afghan man in a field, a case that was the subject of a TV investigation. They are separate from the 19 Special Air Service troops who could face prosecution for the murders. Australia's prime minister and top military commander have apologised.