ISLAMABAD - The British High Commissioner, Christian Turner, Thursday offered to provide all possible help from the British government for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The ambassador extended this offer during a call on meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here. During the meeting, the adviser exchanged views with the High Commissioner on matters of common interest, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry. The Adviser briefed him about the measures taken by the government to lessen the adverse economic impact and protect vulnerable segments of the society during the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday Chaired the second meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Planning Commission here. The Conveners of Advisory Committee shared the outcome of the meetings of their relevant Sub-Groups of Advisory Committee. The six sub-groups including Economy & Finance, Industry & Enterprise, Agriculture & water, Construction & Urban renewal, ICT & Public Health, drinking water and Sanitation. The Minister expressed his appreciation for the work carried out by the sub-groups and said that it would be extremely useful for policy formulation.