ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to strictly ask the owners of housing societies and schemes to implement CDA and ICT Zoning Regulations.

According to the officials, the concern was shared by the officials here on Thursday. Offices of a number of illegal housing schemes and societies have also been sealed.

According to the details, Islamabad was divided into five zones according to ICT Zoning Regulation of 1992. Under zoning regulation, the planning and development for housing schemes can be done in E-11 sector of Zone 1. Similarly, the work can also be done in Zone 2 and Zone 5. CDA amended the zoning regulation in 2010 and allowed housing schemes and agro farms scheme in Zone 4. The Zone 4 was further divided into 4 sub-zones. The planning and development of private schemes is being made under SRO64 (I) 2020. Two directorates of CDA regulate them, according to the officials.

They said department of housing is doing planning and development of housing in Zone 2 and Zone 5 whereas the Regional Planning Directorate regulates planning and development of Zone 4.

CDA is also receiving the suggesting to deal with the illegal housing schemes. Few days back CDA sealed the offices of illegal housing schemes including Ayesha town, Islamabad Cooperate Housing Scheme, Gulf Residencia, Royal City, Royal Residencia, Dream Land City, Babar enclave, Ideal Residencia, Rawal Enclave, and Yar Muhammad Society.