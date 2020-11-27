Share:

Cher is currently on a visit to Pakistan in order to help move the “world’s loneliest elephant” to a new sanctuary after years of neglect.

The “Believe” singer has announced On Friday (27 November), celebrate the departure of Kaavan the elephant from the Pakistani zoo he has lived in for 35 years. “Thanks to Cher, but also local Pakistani activists, Kaavan's fate made headlines around the world, and this contributed to the facilitation of his transfer,” Four Paws International activist Martin Bauer told the Associated Press.

For years, animal rights activists have lobbied for Kaavan to be released, with the elephant having been diagnosed as both overweight and malnourished earlier this year. His partner died in 2012, leading campaigners to dub him the “world’s loneliest elephant”.

Cher, who is the co-founder of organisation Free the Wild, has been a vocal advocate for his resettlement and this week secretly travelled to Pakistan to wave Kaavan off as he is moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia.