ISLAMABAD - Chrissy Teigen has stepped back from social media as she finds herself in a ‘grief depression hole’ following the tragic loss of her baby son Jack in September. ‘I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon,’ wrote the model, 34, via Twitter recently. She added: ‘They’ll call when I’m better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? Thank you and love you!’ The last line of Teigen’s tweet had many confused due to its vague nature and the references to a ‘they’ and ‘u’ made throughout it. Chrissy revealed in an emotional Instagram post that Jack was born stillborn, after she endured several serious pregnancy complications.