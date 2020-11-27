Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday inaugurated the two-lane dual carriageway Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (Firdous Market) Underpass at Centrepoint, Gulberg here.

The 560-metre long underpass project has been completed at a cost of around Rs1 billion as the government claims to have saved Rs130 million due to transparent tendering. This underpass has been constructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic between Centrepoint,Gulberg, MM Alam Road and Cavalry Ground. Around one lakh citizens will benefit from this project every day while saving fuel worth millions of rupees annually.

The Chief Minister inspected the construction work and commended the labourers for their work quality. DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed the CM about the project details.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said special arrangements have been made for the quick disposal of rainwater. The government has given special attention to the development of the provincial metropolis and new projects would also be started to provide more facilities to the citizens, he said. Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, president PTI (Central Punjab) Ejaz Chaudhary, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Vice-Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Parliamentarians including Saadia Sohail and Sumaira Ahmed, Commissioner Lahore and Secretary Information were also present.

CM laments politicisation of coronavirus by opposition

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday lamented the politicization of the coronavirus outbreak by the opposition saying that it had tried it before but failed to achieve its desired objectives. In a statement, the Chief Minister said the nation would not forgive those involved in negative politics on the issue of coronavirus. “One has to stand with the people to serve the ailing humanity and the PTI leadership has not left the citizens alone in a corona pandemic”, he said.

The Opposition ,he said, has confined itself to mere issuance of statements while leaving people in the lurch. “The opposition has shown that it wants to protect personal interests. It is time to stand united while rising above politics”, he maintained, adding that the whole world had changed due to the virus but the negative politics of the opposition has not changed.

The attempt of the opposition to divide the nation in this difficult moment is deplorable, he further said.