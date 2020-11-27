Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Thursday asked the concerned authorities to share pay and privileges of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in next meeting. The committee meeting, under the chairmanship of MNA Agha Hassan Baloch, confirmed the minutes of its previous meetings unanimously. The meeting was attended MNAs Mebhoob Shah, Gul Dad Khan, Ms Munawara Bibi Baloch, Mst Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Muhammad Hashim, Ali Zahid, Ch Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms Shahida Rehmani, Ms Nasiba Channa, Muhammad Anwar, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto (mover) and senior officers from the Ministry of IPC, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF). The meeting discussed the question moved by MNA Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto regarding pay and privileges of the PCB. The committee directed that the complete reply on the above question should be presented, which will be discussed in the next in-camera meeting of the committee in the presence of the PCB chief and the IPC Minister. The committee deferred the “Prevention of Offences in Sports Bill 2020” due to non-presence of the Mover. While discussing the agenda regarding PFF, PTF, PSF, the committee directed that the financial issues of all the federations should be addressed to promote the sports and take measures to bring back the glorious period of sports in the country. The committee also directed that all government and private educational institutions should also promote the sports by starting a sports period in their institutions. The PSF Senior Vice President assured the committee that all available resources will be provided to the Balochistan Squash Federation, on the direction of the Standing Committee, to promote the game in the province as the Balochistan is our lifeline.