ATTOCK - Constitutional rights of the residents of NA56 District Attock will be honoured and those villages falling with in the radius of 5km of oil/gas companies will be given gas facility. SAPM to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to this journalist in Attock. He said that as per the recommendations of PTI leaders Malik Khurram Ali Khan and Malik Ramzan Haroon, he has written a letter to the concerned ministry to carry out survey of 24 villages of tehsil Jand, Pindigheb and Fatehjang falling within the radius of 5km of oil and gas companies.