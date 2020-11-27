Share:

Nowshera - A police constable was martyred here on Thursday while Tehreek Taliban Pakistan later claimed the attack.

The deceased, Shah Faisal, a constable in the Frontier Reserve Police, was deputed in Peshawar. Jaffar Shah, father of the deceased, informed the police that his son was shot dead outside their home. He said that after hearing the firing, he rushed out of home where he saw son Shah Faisal lying in blood. He said the family did not have any enmity with anyone. Nowshera DPO Najmul Hasnain and Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan later visited the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the banned TTP’s spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani claimed that the TTP men had killed the constable in Taru Jabba.