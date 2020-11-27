Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said that ensuring foolproof security for CPEC projects and overall environment was the utmost priority of the PTI government.

He made these remarks in his meeting with Ambassador of China to Pakistan Mr Nong Rong at the Ministry of Interior. The two sides discussed bilateral ties, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Acknowledging the time-tested friendship of Pakistan and China, the interior minister said that the two countries were like two bodies one soul and that the cooperation between the two has strengthened over the years. "We have increased the manpower and overall strength of Frontier Constabulary and Frontier Corps to make sure that there is no problem faced in the smooth functioning of CPEC projects,” he added.

The ambassador thanked the minister for extending his cooperation in visa related affairs. The minister replied that the overall process of visa issuance has been streamlined and the government was trying its best that people face no hurdles in this connection.