RAWALPINDI - The city police chief on Thursday placed two cops under suspension on charges of detaining a citizen illegally in police station and freeing him after taking bribe, informed a police spokesman. A case was registered against the accused cops while a charge-sheet has also been issued, he said. A departmental inquiry has also been directed against the two guilty cops identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Ameer Gondal and Constable Nahim, posted at Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad. SDPO New Town Circle will hold inauidy against two cops, he said. According to him, a citizen namely Usman Ahmed lodged complaint that he has monetary issue with his cousin Ameen Arif on which SI Ameer Gondal and Constable Naheem took him to police station. He alleged the duo kept him detained illegally in their room for the whole night and later let him go after bribe. He appealed the top boss of Rawalpindi police to take action against accused cops. Taking action, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas suspended the both cops and held departmental inquiry against them. Case has also been registered against the duo on orders of CPO.

In a statement, CPO said all are equal in the eyes of law and merit based policy is strictly being perused in the department by Rawalpindi police. He said there is no room for black sheep in department and strict action will be taken against those cops found involved in misuse of authority and usurping rights of citizens.