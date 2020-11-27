Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in using the money obtained under the guise of Hikmat in suspicious activities in a major operation. Officials of the CTD said, they conducted a raid on clinic in Mian Town area and arrested a suspect Osama Hamid who was included in the fourth schedule. The suspect confessed during the initial course of interrogation that he used the huge income earned through Hikmat for suspicious activities. The police registered a case against him at the CTD police station.