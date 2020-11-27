Share:

ISLAMABAD - The authorities have decided to close down Deputy Commissioner Islamabad office after reports of several positive COVID-19 cases amongst the employees, said the officials on Thursday. “We are temporarily closing down. Getting everyone tested,” said the Deputy Commissioner office. However, it said that the Facilitation Centre in sector G-11/4 will remain open for all essential services. On Thursday morning, Islamabad reported 576 more COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 28,555. The capital city also recorded six more deaths due to the virus, taking the death toll to 297. According to the sources, at least 10 ICT administration employees have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has himself decided to go into isolation after emergence of the COVID-19 cases in the office. Furthermore, the ICT administration has asked the Ulema of Islamabad to comply with the COVID-19 SOPs. The representatives of the administration held a meeting with leading Ulema from all sects of Islamabad at the DC office on Thursday. The Ulema were requested to ensure wearing of mask, sanitisation of nimazees at mosque entry and ensure social distancing. The Ulema have also been requested to highlight the SOPs in Friday sermons and share updates with ICT admin in this regard.

They were also requested to urge the public to observe quarantine once tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration also held a meeting with the representatives of marquees owners/Association. The participants were apprised about the amended guidelines in wake of recent IHC judgment. They were told that indoor gatherings are banned while outdoor gatherings are allowed with space between walls and roof, with maximum limit of 300 persons. The administration has also warned all education institutions not to violate the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the NCOC. Otherwise the premises will be sealed. Students/faculty have also been asked to report any violation to the administration.