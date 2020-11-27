Share:

ISLAMABAD - They were rumored to be feuding in recent years after once being show-stopping collaborators. But Drake confirmed that all was well with him and The Weeknd as he came to his defense over his Grammy Awards snub. After The Weeknd, 30, was completely shut out of the nominations, the 34 year old rapper said he thought the singer had been ‘a lock’ for ‘album or song of the year’ in an Instagram Stories post. Drake shared a lengthy text post against a blue background in which he pondered whether it might be time to move on from the Grammys. ‘I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,’ he began.