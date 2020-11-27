Share:

Napoli football club fans commemorated their Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona in Italy on Thursday.

Anadolu Agency correspondent in Italy reported that thousands placed flowers, scarves, posters and candles in the San Paolo Stadium, the home of Napoli.

Several fans cried and prayed for Maradona.

The fans also put a "Diego Armando Maradona" sign on the gate of the stadium.

Naples residents at their homes' balconies applauded the legend and put candles to pay homage to him. In addition, the city's bus stops had "Ciao Diego (Goodbye Diego)" signs.

Separately Napoli’s 11 starting players walked out wearing the Number 10 Maradona jerseys to honor the former superstar before last night's UEFA Europa League game against Croatia's HNK Rijeka while observing one minute’s silence.

Napoli beat Rijeka 2-0 in Naples to lead Group F.

Maradona, who is regarded as one of football's greatest players ever, died of heart failure Wednesday at the age of 60.

Maradona left Spanish team Barcelona to join Italy's Napoli in 1984.

The Argentine national was a beloved Napoli player as he won two Italian Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990 as well as the 1989 UEFA Cup with this club.

Maradona also helped Napoli win the 1987 Italian Cup and scored 115 goals in 259 matches for the Italian team.

He was a regular player for the Argentine national team, where he claimed the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

He also produced 34 goals in 91 international caps for Argentina.