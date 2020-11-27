Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on petroleum division Nadeem Babar’s statement that there is no shortage of gas in the country is in stark contrast to the perceived ground reality. The gas pressure in many areas of the country is so low that people are unable to perform their daily chores. But the words of the PM’s aide do not explain to us why this happens in the country during peak demand. Moreover, the government states that there are provisions in place to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) and that the LNG terminals are running at full capacity to meet the domestic needs. However, even on that front, a crystal-clear plan of action is missing.

As the gas crisis is becoming severe, state-owned companies have reportedly refused to finalise the Inter-User Agreement (IUA). Furthermore, Pakistan LNG Terminal Limited (PLTL) asking $ 18 million per annum as compensation from Pakistan Gas Port Company (PGPC) for the right to allow the PGPC terminal to bring in private sector LNG imports is unjust and unfortunate. The demand is equivalent to discouraging the private sector from importing LNG. And the red-tapism is making the situation even more complicated for the importers.

Demanding $18 million as compensation, is nothing but putting the state’s efforts to end the aggravating gas shortage down the drain. As it stands, the interruptions in the urban centres like Lahore and Islamabad indicate that the government has failed in making adequate arrangements to address the gas crisis in advance. The confusion on how to reduce the shortfall is so great that despite the third winter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been in office, no clear and transparent solution has been outlined against the increasingly worsening gas shortage.