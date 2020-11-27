Share:

The government has launched Ehsaas Digital Program to facilitate women beneficiaries and avoid fraudulent activities in disbursement of payment.

This was briefed by Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar to Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to an Ehsaas payment site in Islamabad today (Friday).

The SAPM said this initiative will save women from visiting banks to get their amounts. She said digital vaults have been provided from where beneficiaries can receive their payments as well as keep their cash save in these digital accounts. She said a grievance system has been integrated with the banks to promptly address any complaint. She said a next to kin system has also been evolved in case of principle beneficiary's death.

Dr Sania Nishtar said she personally participates in Radio Pakistan's Raabta Programme to create awareness among masses and listen to their issues and promptly address them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the occasion, interacted with the Ehsaas beneficiaries.