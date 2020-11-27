Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar launched “Winter Appeal” campaign to provide winter clothes to fifty thousand poor children. He also announced the opening of the Governor’s House Cafe, Qur’an Garden and Corona Heroes Wall for families daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While talking to the mediamen here on Thursday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Chaudhry brothers stand with the government. All misunderstandings have ended with the Prime Minister’s meeting with them. As per the law, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza will be released on parole.

According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on the occasion of the inauguration of Governor’s House Cafe, Qur’an Garden and Corona Heroes Wall for the public’ launched the “Winter Appeal” campaign that has been started under the supervision of Mrs Perveen Sarwar-Vice-Chair of Sarwar Foundation.

In connection with this campaign, jackets and warm clothes were distributed among the poor children.

Governor Punjab while answering the questions of the media said that the government is moving forward with its allies, the government alliance is not going to break; the government will complete its term. The Prime Minister has visited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. All misunderstandings have been cleared with the meeting of the Prime Minister and the relations between the two parties will be stronger than before, he added. Replying to a question, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that survival is mandatory for politics. Therefore, the opposition parties should first focus on protecting the lives of the people. The lives of the people are more precious than politics.

The second wave of coronavirus is more dangerous than the first. Violation of SOPs will be fatal for not only human lives but also the economy. Governor Punjab said that political parties have differences with each other but all parties are standing like a rock against Indian oppression and barbarism that India is committing in Kashmir and we are exposing India in the world.

Sarwar said that Governor’s House Cafe, Qur’an Garden and Corona Heroes Wall have been opened for families where inexpensive food items and better seating facilities are also being provided to the people.

We will ensure all security measures here. I am happy to be launching a ‘Winter Appeal’. Inshallah, we will provide winter clothes to the poor children across Punjab.

Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, said that Sarwar Foundation has provided winter clothes to the poor children who came here and after that we will extend this campaign to other cities of Punjab.

In the first phase, we have set a target of providing jackets and other clothes for winter to fifty thousand poor children and this will be further increased in the coming days and we are trying to ensure that wherever poor children in Punjab need such clothes, we provide them with it.

We would also like to request the philanthropists to participate in this ‘Winter Appeal’ as much as possible.