Timergara - Rejecting the government’s decision to close educational institutions the Lower Dir teachers’ organisations urged the government and the National Command and Operation Council (NCOC) to review the decision and reopen all educational institutions in the country.

The demand was made during a seminar ‘Save education’ arranged by the JUI-F Lower Dir chapter at a local hotel in Timergara.

Teachers from schools and colleges, area elders and representatives of teachers’ organisations attended the seminar.

Representatives of Malgari Ustazan, Insaf Teachers’ Association, Wahdat-e-Asateza, Ittihad-e-Asateza and All Pakistan Clerks’ Association were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the JUI-F District Ameer Siraj-ud-Din, JI Ameer Izaz-ul-Mulk Afkari, district president private Education Network Abdul Wadood, President Tanzeem e Asateza Muhibullah, prominent educationist and scholar Muhammad Rahim Haqqani and others criticised the government for closing educational institutions.

They said that after the closure of schools and colleges for six months the students had started learning but the institutions were closed again. They said the government was putting future of the students at stake as it was not a wise decision.

The speakers said that closure of schools would adversely affect standard of education in the country. They urged the government to reopen all educational institutions without wasting precious time of the students.