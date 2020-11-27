Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) comprising doctors and employees of the public sector hospitals of the city on Thursday opposing the implementation of the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) ordinance vowed that it will go on protest if the decision was not restored.

Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has approved the ordinance of converting three public sector hospitals of the city including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic Hospital and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) into MTIs.

Representatives of GHA comprising doctors and staff of all three hospitals gathered at PIMS and announced opposing the implementation of MTI by the government, claiming that they were not taken on board while taking this decision.

Spokesperson GHA Dr. Haider Abbasi in a press talk said that government has ‘attacked’ doctors with approval of MTI when they were busy in fighting novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said that PIMS staff are getting infected with COVID-19 in large hospitals and the hospital is facing shortage of beds and staff. And during this difficult time, the government brought an MTI system for the hospital.

He said that the second wave of COVID-19 is getting intense but doctors and staff are providing healthcare facilities to them.

“Even doctors worked without any proper training in COVID-19 first wave, but now they are being attacked by the government,” he said. Dr. Haider Abbasi said that the MTI system failed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) as well and now it has been brought in federal also to take the free healthcare facility from poor patients who cannot afford healthcare.

“If it was a successful system, patients would have not been visiting PIMS for healthcare from KP,” he said.

He alleged that the implementation of MTI will encourage political interference in the hospitals and merit will be discouraged.

Spokesperson GHA said that the government had formed a committee and promised that it will take all stakeholders in confidence while preparing the draft, but it did not happen.

He said that the system of the Board of Governors will be a constant threat of unemployment for the staff of the hospitals. Dr. Asfandyar Khan addressing the media said that hundreds of patients’ daily visit PIMS for healthcare. The government instead of establishing more hospitals is going to convert PIMS into MTI.

“MTI is a failed system which didn’t deliver in KP also,” he said.

He said that instead of improving the system the government has privatised this hospital providing free healthcare to patients.

“MTI has abolished the civil servant structure of the employees without taking their consent,” he said.

He added that when the hospital was established, the population of the city was 250,000 which has now turned to two million and the government had to establish new hospitals.

He demanded from the government to reverse the decision taken and restore the hospital status, otherwise employees will start a protest movement from Monday.

He said that if the government did not take back its decision, the health community will not work in any department other than emergencies.