Share:

Islamabad - Higher Education Commission (HEC) has released Rs10 million each to all public sector universities to help them establish any supportive arrangements needed to improve the quality of the online education process, statement said on Thursday.

A statement released by HEC said that the universities may recruit senior, tech-savvy students to assist faculty members in technology related problems involved in online education. The HEC announced a new policy guidance for the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), following the government’s decision regarding continuation of education during the 2nd wave of COVID-19. The statement released by HEC said that all academic institutions shall continue to deliver education through online or hybrid means or through assigning homework (especially if there are problems of connectivity).

In the light of the government directions, vice chancellors have been authorised to allow small groups of “essential” individuals on campus, subject to implementation of scrutiny mechanisms or safeguards.