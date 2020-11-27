Share:

Under the façade of democracy India has long been engaged in pushing its hegemonic designs by fomenting trouble in neighbouring countries, including Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal. Now Pakistan has come out with solid, irrefutable evidence of India covertly sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan and its other provinces. Holding a joint media conference recently, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar explained in detail how India was sabotaging the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and supporting terrorism in Pakistan.

Briefing the media, the country’s top diplomat and the military spokesperson presented a dossier detailing India’s involvement in terror attacks in Pakistan. Numerous video clips and audio clips, along with documents, were presented during the media conference as proof of Indian handlers and terrorists communicating with each other and Indian intelligence operatives giving instructions to their agents in Pakistan. The dossier contains elaborate details proving India’s involvement in numberless acts of sabotage, bombings and killings across Pakistan.

International opinion has acknowledged that over a few years, Islamabad has scored remarkable success in fighting terrorism and smashing militants’ networks targeting the people of Pakistan. But, in a nefarious attempt to undo the achievements of Islamabad, India has been weaving a dark web of terrorist rings aimed at sullying the image of Pakistan which has emerged as the frontline state in the war on terror.

There is incontrovertible proof of Indian intelligence agencies supporting terrorist groups who have been exposed and outlawed by Pakistan. A study of the trail of events over the last three years shows that India has enlisted various terrorist organisations which were driven out of Pakistan by its security forces. The recent upsurge in violence in Pakistan is a direct consequence of New Delhi’s intensified engagements with various groups of terrorists, sub- nationalists and dissident’s operating against Pakistan.

Evidence has surfaced to show that India has hatched a multi-layered plot to destabilise Pakistan. According to intelligence reports, New Delhi has now planned an upsurge in terrorist activities in Pakistan, especially in its urban centres, in coming days with a view to rattle Pakistan. The recent terrorist attack on the Karachi stock exchange building and an endless series of suicide bombings and target killings in Balochistan and KPK are standing proofs of India’s diabolical designs against Pakistan.

An officer of RAW named Anurag Singh gave $0.5 million dollars to terrorists who attacked Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar sometime back.

Indian embassies and consulates operating along Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan have become a hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan, with Indian ambassadors in Afghanistan supervising and directing the terrorist operations. In one such recent instance, Indian ambassador in Afghanistan and Indian consular in Jalalabad held detailed discussions with co-conspirators to provide financial support to TTP and dissident Baloch elements. The Indian mission in Afghanistan has also paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to sub-nationalist groups under the garb of humanitarian assistance. Details of the transactions for such activities are in possession of the authorities in Pakistan.

India is also trying to defame Pakistan by creating ‘Daesh-e-Pakistan’. As per available evidence, recently 30 Indian Daesh militants were relocated from India to various camps along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border by two Indian intelligence agencies operatives. These militants were handed over to Daesh Commander Shiekh Abdul Rahim alias Abdul Rehman Muslim Dost.

A prime target of India’s terrorist plan is CPEC which is universally acknowledged as an economic game changer for Pakistan. To this end New Delhi has established a special cell within its intelligence agency tasked with sabotaging CPEC projects. The cell with a hefty sum of Rs 80 billion at its disposal works directly under the supervision of the Indian prime minister and its mandate is to ensure the failure of CPEC at any cost. Simultaneously, India has established a 700-strong militia to mount terrorist attacks on CPEC projects through militants specially trained for this purpose.

Another target of the Indian subversive activities is Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) where it is trying to fuel sectarian strife and foment trouble against the federal government through sectarian and sub-nationalist groups. In this connection, a meeting was held by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs to “deliberate upon the methodology to trigger negative reactions” with regard to the provisional provincial status of the region. To this end, various subversive operations in Kashmir and GB have been planned in the coming months.

According to security experts, the Indian terrorist plot has three main objectives. The first is to create turmoil in Pakistan and thus impede its pace of peaceful progress. The second objective is to unsettle Pakistan’s economy and scuttle its development plans. The third objective is to create political instability in Pakistan through its paid agents. To fulfil its designs, New Delhi is reported to have distributed Rs22 billion so far among sub-nationalist groups, sectarian outfits and terrorist cells to create divisions and disaffection among people.

All the evidences cited above are enough to get India declared a rogue state because it is providing financial and material support to various terrorist organisations, including UN designated terrorist outfits—Jammat-ul-Ahrar (JUA), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The international community must take strong notice of India’s flagrant violation of international laws and conventions and the threat it poses to peace in the region. Pakistan has presented the dossier on India’s state terrorism to UN, OIC and P5 Countries, and it is now for the world to act before it is too late.

Dr Jumma Khan Marri

The writer is a senior political activist from Balochistan.