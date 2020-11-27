Share:

A two-seat trainer version of the Indian Navy's MiG-29K fighter crashed in the Arabian Sea on Thursday evening.

The Times of India reported the ill-fated MiG-29K was operating off the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The accident, reportedly, occurred around 5pm on Thursday.

One of the two pilots on board was rescued while the other is still unaccounted for.

The Indian Navy was the first customer of the MiG-29K, ordering the aircraft even before the Russian Navy. The Indian Navy ordered a total of 45 MiG-29K fighters. The MiG-29K was plagued by engine troubles and issues with its airframe and fly-by-wire flight control systems, which were highlighted by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

This accident is believed to be the fourth crash of an Indian Navy MiG-29K. In February this year, a MiG-29K crashed off the Goa coast, with the pilot ejecting safely. In November last year, a twin-seat MiG-29K crashed after being hit by birds after taking off from a base in Goa; both pilots ejected safely. In January 2018, a MiG-29K crashed as it veered off the runaway at the INS Hansa base in Goa; the pilot escaped unharmed.