LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Thursday said that preparations were afoot for launching an internship programme for students of higher educational institutions in the province.

Addressing a meeting at the Central Police Office here, he said a working paper on the internship programme should be prepared and presented in the next meeting of the executive board so that a final decision could be made on the project.

He said that Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) would also be signed with the major educational institutions of Punjab before commencement of the programme.

He said under this programme, students of these institutions would be able to participate in the internship programme in the police offices.

He said that the internship programme would start from the Central Police Office, as a pilot project. Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh told the meeting that research by the students and results of the internship could be used for betterment of the Punjab Police. Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were also present.