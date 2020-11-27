Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that Kashmir has always been on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s agenda.

In a statement, he said: “Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a permanent item on the OIC’s agenda. The Organization has been unambiguously pronouncing itself on the issue for decades, through a succession of Summit as well as CFM (Council of Foreign Ministers) Resolutions.”

In the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, the OIC has been actively seized of the matter, he added. In a series of pronouncements, issued from time to time, the OIC General Secretariat has called for settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, said the FM.

He said the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has also met thrice in past 15 months. The Contact Group last met at the level of Foreign Ministers in June this year.

It is expected that the session would reiterate its strong support to the Kashmir cause. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi met OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen in Niamey yesterday. The meeting took place in the run-up to the 47th Session of the OIC CFM, being held in Niamey on 27-28 November 2020, said a foreign ministry statement.

The exchange of views covered wide range of issues confronting the Muslim Ummah, including rising Islamophobia, the situation in IIOJK and Palestine, and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Foreign Minister conveyed Pakistan’s deep concern at the aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK, and India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, in clear violation of UN Resolutions and International Law including the 4th Geneva Convention.