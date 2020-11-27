Share:

Mill robots that can adapt to unstructured environments, operate in confined spaces, and interact with a diverse range of objects would be desirable for exploration and biomedical applications. However, the development of mill robots has faced difficulty due to their complicated fabrication techniques. Recently, researchers from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with the City University of Hong Kong (CityU), have developed an agglutinate, reprogrammable, disintegrable and biocompatible magnetic spray (M-spray) that can easily turn inanimate objects into mill robots. The research findings have been published in Science Robotics in an article entitled “An agglutinate magnetic spray transforms inanimate objects into mill robots for biomedical applications.” The magnetic spray (M-spray) is mainly composited from polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), gluten and magnetic particles. The M-skin formed from the M-spray is reprogrammable by adjusting the easy magnetization direction without changing the main structure.