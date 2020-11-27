Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB has established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy at Islamabad on modern lines as the Bureau accords high priority and importance to imparting modern training to its prosecution and investigation officers.

He said that NAB officers and Prosecutors are being imparted modern training on regular basis which helps in improving their standards of investigations and workings. NAB has been tasked to eradicate corruption from the country. Pro active and dedicated officers are needed to perform the duties of corruption elimination.

In a statement issued here yesterday, he said NAB gives importance to capacity enhancement of its officers. A comprehensive plan 2020 has already been devised to improve professional skills of NAB officers. For successful implementation of training programme the skilled trainers are imperative, he added.

The Chairman NAB said the Pakistan Anti-Corruption would ensure imparting training among newly inducted NAB officers. The academy would train the officers to impart training to investigate financial crimes. It will also provide services to forensic examination and prosecution services to provincial and federal institutions.

The academy will also put forth suggestions to improve deficiencies and flaws in the system. It will suggest reforms for ensuring good governance and impeding financial crimes. The academy will also maintain coordination with international agencies regarding financial crimes and investigations.

He added that the academy will work under the NAB’s Research and Training Division within the prescribed rules and regulations.

Justice ® Javed said the Bureau has devised comprehensive refresher courses for capacity building of investigation officers. A close vigil of training process has also been ensured to improve the training to meet future needs.