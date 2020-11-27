Share:

ISLAMABAD - NASA astronaut Victor Glover shared his first video from space as he and three other astronauts soared above the Earth while traveling to the International Space Station. Glover is part of the Crew-1 mission that launched aboard the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, nicknamed ‘Dragon Resilience’. This is Glover’s first trip to space and in the video shares the excitement – ‘the video doesn’t do it justice,’ Glover says wide-eyed and smiling as he looked down at Earth. The short clip, shared on Twitter, is just a few seconds long but shows the curve of our planet, the stunning blue sky and thing clouds spread out in the atmosphere. ‘Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience,’ Glover wrote in the tweet. ‘The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!’ Glover fell in love with space when he was in middle school and decades later is living out that dream 250 miles above Earth’s surface.