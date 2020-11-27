Share:

For D. Ahmed, 35, a resident of India’s northern Uttar Pradesh province, it was not easy to convince his family three years ago to allow him to marry a Hindu woman.

The marriage took place and the couple says they are living happily.

“There was some reluctance from the family initially, but they finally got convinced. We are happy living together. We never faced any problem,” Ahmad, a government employee told Anadolu Agency.

While this couple did not face any issue in interreligious marriage, it may not be the case now in current circumstances.

Several Indian states ruled by Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are mulling to bring laws to check interreligious marriages, in the name of controlling religious conversions.

Hindu right-wing has coined the term “love jihad”, to describe the marriage of a Hindu girl to a Muslim boy. They are accusing Muslim boys of luring Hindu women and then converting them to Islam.

The Uttar Pradesh provincial government has now proposed a law to check “unlawful religious conversions” and “interfaith marriages with the sole intention of changing a girl’s religion”. A jail term upto 10 years has been stipulated for the boy.

Activists fear this law will damage India’s secular and pluralistic character – the basis of its constitution.

“In the 21st century India, just as we thought we were making inroads into women empowerment, personal liberty and truly progressing as a nation in thought and deed here comes a bill that seeks to curtail rights to love,” said rights activist Saira Shah Halim.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, she asked the Supreme Court of India should take suo moto cognizance of the proposed legislation that criminalizes love rather than hate.