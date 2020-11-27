Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari on Thursday said the incumbent government was formulating quick and long term policies for the solution of the problems of the farmers.

He said this while talking to different delegations of his constituency here.

He said that biggest problem was to overcome water shortage, adding that water resources were being increased to address this problem. The Minister said that new system was being introduced to check canal water theft, adding that the system would identify the areas of water theft. Mohsin Khan Leghari said that progress and prosperity of the country was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. He further said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, country’s development process would continue.