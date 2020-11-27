Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and under supervision of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura organized various activities to commemorate NHMP 24th Raising Day in befitting manner.

Motorway Police was introduced on Pakistan’s first Motorway M2 (From Lahore to Islamabad) on the same day in 1997. Before start of day long activities DIG Mehboob Aslam said that today is a day to renew our solemn pledge that we took twenty three years ago, when Motorway Police started its operational working on foundations of core values of honesty, courtesy and help and earned worldwide fame through public service, professionalism working and dedication. NHMP brought a revolutionary change in concept of traditional policing, DIG said. Advising the officers of NHMP DIG Mehboob Aslam said that achieving a status is difficult but maintaining that achieved status is more difficult.

He further asked to make vow to adhere to the core values of the department at any cost and bring a good name to the country and the department by helping people and ensuring equal implementation of law on national roads.

The proceedings of NHMP 24th Raising Day started with recitation of Holy Quran in Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura.

In order to present salutation to the martyrs of NHMP and elevation of departed souls, guard of honour was presented at NHMP Shuhda’s Monument and special prayer was made.

Later on, keeping in view the pandemic situation of COVID-19 masks, hand sanitizers and working gloves were distributed among the staff and trainee officers of NHMP in collaboration with Lions Club International.

Deputy Commandant NHMP Training College SP Ghulam Qadir Sandhu along with other Motorway police officers cut NHMP 24th Raising Day cake.

After cutting the cake, a small Road Safety Walk was organized under supervision of Deputy Commandant Ghulam Qadir Sandhu to stress the importance of road safety.