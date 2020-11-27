Share:

Ahmad Saleem - “Should I kill myself or have a cup of coffee?” the question posed by Albert Camus in his masterpiece essay, The Myth of Sisyphus still haunts the lives of young Kashmiri women, men and even transgender people living under the blanket of over 600,000 Indian armed forces. The region that boasted one of the lowest suicide rates in 1989 now faces one of the highest in the Muslim world, with youngsters choosing the most gruesome ways of ending their lives; jumping off the bridges of Jhelum and drinking bottles of pesticides to put an end to their suffering and unrelenting depression every other day.

Even before the setting in of the COVID-19 pandemic, studies estimated that around 1.5 million suicides would occur worldwide by 2020, however, sadly this number has seen a further rise due to COVID associated strains related to lockdowns, job cuts and a stark rise in fear and anxiety. Whereas, the situation in Jammu & Kashmir in particular has worsened over the years owing to causes that are more entrenched than the pandemic; the prime one being the highhanded, brutal and barbaric clampdown of Indian forces on the Kashmiri people, with daily search operations, night raids, abductions and extra-judicial killings.

Over the last 17 years more than 24,000 women and men have attempted suicide and around 3,000 of them mostly aged between 16-25 years were successful in doing so. Dr. Arshad Hussain, a psychiatrist from the only Mental Health hospital in the valley narrates to a newspaper Monterey Herald that the rate of suicide in Jammu & Kashmir has gone up 26-fold from 0.5 per 100,000 people to over 13 per 100,000. Moreover, the protracted impacts of the conflict that has torn apart this region has left the Kashmiri people chronically depressed, fatigued, traumatised and broken. With each person having their own horrendous tale to tell of the brutal Indian occupation, Rahmatullah Bhat, a baker by profession, also dreads his inability to sleep and his wife’s loss of appetite since their handicapped son was shot dead by soldiers outside their house after mistaking him for an insurgent. Studies also suggest that around 79% of the urban and rural population of Jammu & Kashmir suffers from depression, which is among the leading causes for suicidal tendencies.

The rise of cases in suicide especially among youngsters has a lot to with the socio-economic aspects of the region and the lack of opportunities for quality education, employment, business and social growth. The region’s economy primarily based on tourism, apple production and other indigenous exports has repeatedly suffered huge losses due to unending curfews and numerous other restrictions. During one of the harshest six-month curfew put in place right after the extra-judicial killing of Burhan Wani in 2016, Jammu-based businesses claimed to have suffered a loss of around 1.5 billion dollars and the tourist arrival went down from 12,000 to 250 per day according to European Foundation for South Asian Studies.

These figures, however, are totally unmatched to the latest ones following the almost year-long lockdown/curfew after scrapping of Article 370 by the Indian Government and the illegal annexation of Jammu & Kashmir, where economic losses in the region amount to 5.3 billion dollars and a loss of about half a million jobs according to Kashmir Chamber of Commerce. These factors have extrapolated to helplessness and anger among Kashmiri youth that are resorting to such desperate acts, in June alone eight young women and men committed suicide in a span of mere 20 days. If we dwell more into the dynamics of conflict or occupied areas and explore the incidences of suicide there, it is revealed that the social pressures, internalised aggression and hopelessness when brewed for a longer time period is bound to engender depression, anxiety and traumatic stress that leads to a heightened number of suicides in these areas. Similar to Kashmir, however, way less in its magnitude is the case of Gaza where the brutal occupation and systematic lockdown by Israel led to around 200 to 300 suicides in just a span of two years. This is also a damning fact into the effects of any military occupation and aggression on a group of people and their individual mental well-being.

Moreover, this disproportionate rise in the incidents of suicide gives us a look into the inhumane Indian machine and its iron-fist approach towards dissenters, political opponents, free thinkers and even common citizens trying to make ends meet. Sadly and without a foreseeable end, this sword of Damocles hangs equally above the heads of all irrespective of their gender, age or status presenting them with two options, either to live and face this oppression each day or to put a tragic end to their lives in an escape from this blood-stained paradise resting in the footsteps of Pir Panjal.

–The writer is a policy analyst and a development practitioner.