ISLAMABAD - Pakistan reported 3,306 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours on Thursday, a day after it confirmed more than 3,000 daily infections for the first time since July. Forty more people also died of coronavirus in the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 3,306 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after the tests of 45,999 people were conducted across the country.

According to the countrywide breakdown of daily infections, Punjab reported 720 cases, Sindh 1,348 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 514 cases, Balochistan 51 cases, Islamabad 576 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 10 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 87 Covid-19 cases during the 24 hours.

Total number of infections so far across the country has reached 386,198. There are now 43,963 active Covid-19 cases in the country as the country has recorded 334,392 recoveries so far, 1,418 in the past 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. The portal also shows that 1,968 virus patients are in critical condition at present.

Meanwhile, Punjab has reported another spike in Covid-19 cases, confirming 720 infections in the last 24 hours. The province’s caseload has risen to 116,506. It also marks the first time since July 10 that the province has reported more than 700 daily infections. The province also confirmed 19 more fatalities on Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 2,923.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported more than 500 cases for second time this week. It reported 514 cases on Thursday morning. The provincial tally has risen to 45,828. KP also reported five more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the provincial death toll to 1,344. Balochistan confirmed 51 fresh infections and one more death Thursday morning. The province’s total cases stand at 16,942 while the number of fatalities has risen to 165.