The Pakistan cricket team's behaviour had “significantly improved”, New Zealand's Ministry of Health said on Friday, just 24 hours after the tourists had been warned about breaching Covid-19 protocols.

The ministry had confirmed on Thursday that six of the 53 touring party members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon arrival, while there was also evidence there had been breaches of bio-security rules.

“Since the team was issued with a warning, compliance with MIQ (managed isolation and quarantine) rules in the facility has significantly improved,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“We thank members of the team for their co-operation with the case investigations following the announcement of positive cases within the team. “Co-operation and compliance are critical in ensuring New Zealand is kept safe from Covid-19.”

A day earlier, PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that the New Zealand cricket board has given the Pakistan cricket team a "final warning" to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines.

The board, according to Khan, has claimed that three to four standard operating procedures (SOPs) were violated by Pakistani cricketers, following which six tested positive for coronavirus.

Khan said that the New Zealand government has a "zero tolerance policy" towards violation of coronavirus safety protocols.

On Thursday, November 26, six players of the Pakistan team that travelled to New Zealand had tested positive for the coronavirus, the country's cricket board had revealed.

"NZC was made aware today that six members of the Pakistan touring squad, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have tested positive for COVID-19," said the board in a statement.