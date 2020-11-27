Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday joined the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) as a founding member.

Established under an initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, other countries that have been invited to join DCO as founding members include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and the UAE.

The DCO was launched at a virtual event, hosted by Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi participated with a video statement, said a foreign ministry statement.

Lauding the far-sighted initiative of the Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology, the Foreign Minister noted that, at a time when the digital economy was estimated to be worth over US$ 11 trillion and was set to expand further in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the creation of DCO would cater to the growing need of international cooperation and collaboration in the digital domain.

DCO would offer a platform to promote the global digital agenda in the scientific, health, educational, commercial, social, agricultural, investment and security spheres, he added.

Digital Diplomacy has been a core component of the Foreign Minister’s Public Diplomacy Initiative. The Foreign Minister chairs a dedicated Digital Diplomacy working group comprising some of Pakistan’s brightest IT experts, to bring innovation and enhance Pakistan’s digital diplomacy footprint.