ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reiterated that it will not recognise Israel unless there is a just settlement of the Palestine issue.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said there was no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the issue.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, acceptable to the Palestinian people, is reached, Pakistan cannot recognise Israel,” he maintained.

He said for just and lasting peace, it was imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s maiden visit to Afghanistan, the spokesperson said it focused on further deepening the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, regional economic development and connectivity.

Besides holding wide-ranging talks with President Ashraf Ghani, he said, the PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan and called on all sides for taking necessary measures for reduction in violence.

On the dossier Pakistan has recently presented on India’s sponsorship of terrorism at the global level, he called upon the UN counter-terrorism bodies to proceed on the basis of evidence provided by Pakistan and urge India to renounce use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

The spokesperson said the world bodies should also urge India to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan, and stop the use of other countries’ soil for its terrorist activities directed against Pakistan.

Regarding the prevailing human rights situation in the IIOJK and the inhuman military siege for the last 479 days, Chaudhri said the occupation forces had killed 14 Kashmiris in staged encounters under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

During the last one year, the Indian occupation forces had extra-judicially killed more than 300 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, in fake encounters in complete violation of the fundamental precepts of international humanitarian law.

Referring to the foreign minister’s letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council and the Secretary General, he said Pakistan demanded the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute urging the world community to raise its voice against genocidal violence in the IIOJK.

He said that Dr Gregory Stanton, the founder-President of ‘Genocide Watch,’ had also recently stated that “preparation for genocide is definitely underway in India.”

Strongly condemning the heartrending tragedy of a Muslim girl burnt alive in Bihar, India, the spokesperson said such incidents underscored the intensifying marginalization of minorities in the neighbouring country, especially the Muslims.

He said Pakistan’s dossier with irrefutable evidence of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism highlighted India’s money laundering and terrorist financing aimed at instigating direct and indirect anti-state activities inside Pakistan through sub-nationalist entities, including its attempts to undermine, delay, and disrupt the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. “India should know that CPEC is completely safe,” he added.

Following the presentation of dossier, he said, India had stepped up its anti-Pakistan propaganda, besides attempting to implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in Nagrota in the IIOJK.

About the “gratuitous” remarks made by the Indian external affairs minister on social media, he said, “Masquerading as a victim of terrorism is part of India’s desperate attempts to malign Pakistan and to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and its state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.”

He added: “The Indian side would be well advised to drop its act of victimhood, eschew the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.”

He condemned the ongoing unprovoked ceasefire violations by India, adding during the current year alone, India had committed more than 2,840 ceasefire violations to date, killing 27 innocent civilians and injuring 245 others.

Chaudhri said at a virtually held 2020 Afghanistan Conference, co-hosted by Finland, Afghanistan and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s contribution to help Afghanistan attain self-reliance.

About the Country Strategy Dialogue held by the World Economic Forum inaugurated and participated by the prime minister with the World Economic Forum president, and the chairpersons and chief executive officers of leading global corporations, he said the second Dialogue within a year was recognition of Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory.

He also mentioned the inaugural meeting of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation planning ministers hosted by Pakistan preceded by the planning secretaries’ meeting as reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to the SAARC process.

Chaudhri said the foreign minister was on visit to Niger to attend 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation scheduled in Niamey on November 27-28.

The CFM would discuss a wide range of issues confronting the Muslim world, with particular focus on combating Islamophobia and defamation of the religions, Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and the situation of Muslim communities and minorities in non-OIC states.