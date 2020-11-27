Share:

Pakistan has reported 54 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 389,311. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,897 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,113 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 168,783 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 117,160 in Punjab, 46,281 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,008 in Balochistan, 28,980 in Islamabad, 6,501 in Azad Kashmir and 4,598 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,945 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,885 in Sindh, 1,346 in KP, 165 in Balochistan, 305 in Islamabad, 155 in Azad Kashmir and 96 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,386,916 coronavirus tests and 43,214 in the last 24 hours. 335,881 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,112 patients are in critical condition.