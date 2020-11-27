Share:

Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) sacked 4,544 of employees, including the Divisional and Assistant Managers, PSM spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

"There are reports that the department head was called today so that employees can be dismissed," he said, lamenting that employees are forced to protest during the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Regretting that the case against the appointment of Steel Mills Chief Executive is not being heard, the PSM official said that the current plan to rehabilitate Pakistan Steel Mills will cause further damage.

Management confirmed that officials belonging to category 2,3, and 4 pay groups have been dismissed from their jobs.