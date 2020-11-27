Share:

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) on Friday has announced to not carry out practical examinations of intermediate and matriculation classes next year.

According to details, the decision was taken during a session in which representatives of all the nine provincial boards participated.

As per the statement issued by the boards, the practical exams for the academic year 2021 will not be held due to the coronavirus outbreak. The marks for practical exams will be given on the basis of theory examination.

Earlier, all educational institutions across Pakistan were closed from November 26 till January 10, 2021 to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has claimed over 7,800 lives.

It was decided in the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that schools would be closed from November 26 until December 24 due to spike in COVID-19 cases and from December 26 to January 10, 2021 for winter holidays.

The students will continue their studies online till December 24.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 54 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 389,311. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,897.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,113 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.