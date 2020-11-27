Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced holding rallies as per schedule despite government threats. “Despite government threats, PDM will continue to hold rallies as per given schedule,” said Palwasha Khan, PPP deputy information secretary at a press conference at party secretariat on Thursday. Flanked by PPP parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza and other leaders, she accused the government of taking refuge behind coronavirus to bar opposition from holding rallies and asked if the pandemic spreads only through opposition’s meetings and not by the government’s. Palwasha said if the government imposed lockdown to block the opposition from holding rallies then the PDM would decide its course of action. Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s media talk in the City last day, she said Niazi Sahib told multiple lies including the claim of eliminating land-grabbing mafia from Lahore. However, only the land of PM’s relatives was retrieved from the grabbers and rest of the city was left at the mercy of the mafia. She regretted that incumbent government pushed the country into a ditch just in two years where it could not reach in seven decades. She said friendly countries like Saudi Arabia had been pushed away while some TV anchors at the behest of the government were publicly talking of recognising Israel. She urged the Supreme Court to take a suo motu notice of it.

She lamented that hearing of the foreign funding case against PTI was being put off by the Election Commission on one pretext or the other, while the opposition leader who would call a spade a spade is made to receive threats from terrorist groups.