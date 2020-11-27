Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday finalized Advocate Khalid Khursheed’s name for the position of the chief minister for Gilgit Baltistan.

Polling was held for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, in which Amjad Ali Zaidi of PTI and Ghulam Muhammad of Opposition contested for Speaker. The PTI candidate won the election with a total of 18 votes.

In the polling, 4 votes for PTI candidate Amjad Ali Zaidi were rejected while one vote for opposition candidate Ghulam Muhammad was also rejected. The opposition’s candidate managed to get 8 votes against Amjad Ali Zaidi’s 18.

On Thursday, PTI candidate Amjad Ali Zaidi had been elected Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.