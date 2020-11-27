Share:

To launch corporate farming at larger scale, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought proposals from industrialists to modernize agriculture sector and enhance production of various crops.

In a meeting with the country’s leading industrialists and businessmen, Prime Minister said national development and prosperity was linked with development of business community.

Prime Minister said facilitating the promotion of industries and trade activities was the responsibility of the government.

He said the government had included the proposals of industrialists in policy-making, which had started producing good results. Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues faced by the industrialists regarding export of their products.

The delegation included Azam Farooq (Cherat Cement), Bashir Ali Muhamamd (Gul Ahmed), Muhammad Ali Taba (Lucky Cement), Saqib Shirazi (Honda Atlas), Fawad Mukhtar (Fatima Fertilizer), Arif Habib (Arif Habib Group Ltd) and Hussain Dawood (Engro Corporation).